FPJ Legal: Calcutta HC asks CBI and SIT to submit final report on West Bengal post-poll violence by December 16

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court instructed the CBI and SIT to submit the final report on post-poll violence by December 16 and the next hearing is due on the same date.

According to Calcutta High Court sources, the court had instructed that the compensation to the families of the deceased and affected cadres will be given after the final hearing.

Notably, the CBI so far had registered 43 cases regarding post poll violence in West Bengal.

It can be recalled that the CBI and SIT team had submitted status reports before a division bench comprising (Acting) Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj in the ongoing post-poll violence investigation.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal appearing for the petitioners had been asked to submit the names of those BJP cadres who are still displaced and couldn’t get back home due to the post-poll violence.

It is pertinent to mention that on August 19, Calcutta High Court had given a verdict for CBI and SIT to probe all the matters against the murder and atrocities against women in West Bengal. The High Court had also formed a three member committee of SIT comprised Commissioner of Police Soumen Mitra, IPS Sumanbala Sahoo and Ranbir Kumar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 10:31 PM IST