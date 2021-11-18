e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:08 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court to pronounce order on Sameer Wankhede's father's interim plea against Nawab Malik on November 22

Urvi Mahajani
Representative Image | Unsplash

The Bombay High Court will pronounce its order regarding the interim plea filed by NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's father seeking restrain on NCP leader Nawab Malik from making defamatory statements against him and his family on November 22

Malik had approached the Bombay High Court yesterday with the documents in connection with a defamation suit filed by Wankhede’s father Dhyandev , reports from news portal Live Law stated.

Wankhede’s father had sought damages to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore from Malik for making false and defamatory statements against him and his family.

Malik had earlier filed an additional affidavit as per the high court directions which had questioned him on Wednesday whether he (Malik), as a public officer, had verified the information concerning NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and his family, before putting it out in the public domain through his Twitter handle.

Malik in the affidavit said that he had “reasonably verified” the documents.


The five-page affidavit read, “I say that I have reasonably verified the documents contained in the first part.”


As far as Sameer Wankhede’s birth certificate is concerned, the affidavit states that record of the same is maintained by “E ward” of the BMC. “I say that I have verified the same and entry of the birth of Sameer Wankhede, for which the corporation has maintained the record can be found in the register for record of birth at Sr. No. 3744 of concerned year,” read the affidavit.


He further said that "as far as the nikahnama of the first marriage of Sameer Wankhede with Dr Shabana Quraishi is concerned, the same is given to me by a relative of the first wife.”

Malik has been making a series of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, from forging documents to get a government job to lying about his religion to carrying out "bogus" drug raids. The IRS officer has denied all the allegations.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:04 PM IST
