FPJ Legal: Bombay HC takes on record documents from both Nawab Malik and Sameer Wankhede’s father

The Bombay High Court has taken on record additional documents submitted by both Nawab Malik and Sameer Wankhede’s father in the caste row.

Malik has submitted a letter by the Public Health Officer from the BMC with a copy of the declaration pertaining to the change of name of Sameer Wankhede. He also submitted the school leaving certificate of Sameer issued by St Joseph's High School and St Paul High School; and the admissions form to the St Joseph's High School. “I have ‘reasonably verified’ all the documents mentioned herein above and attached hereto,” states Malik’s affidavit.

Wankhede’s father Dnyandev too submitted additional documents, including son Sameer’s birth certificate issued by the BMC and the school leaving certificate of secondary school which mentions his name as “Sameer Dnyandev Wankhede”. A caste certificate of 1995 has also been submitted wherein his name is mentioned as “Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede”.

Earlier, Dnyandev had filed an additional affidavit annexing 28 documents to show he was always known as Dnyandev and never Dawood. The documents include his school leaving certificate, caste certificate, passport, Aadhar card, pan and election card and also those of his son and daughter. He had also attached a statement of his late wife which said that she was a Muslim, married a Hindu and then converted.

The NCP minister has been alleging that the NCB officer, though being born a Muslim, has secured a central government job claiming to be from a scheduled caste.

Justice Madhav Jamdar will pronounce its order on November 22 on the interim application filed by Dnyandev, seeking to restrain state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik from making defamatory remarks against him and his family. He has also sought damages of Rs 1.25 crore.

Dnyandev’s counsels -- Arshad Shaikh, Divakar Rai and Saurabh Tamhankar – contended that Malik has been tweeting and making defamatory statements against the Wankhedes without verifying facts.

Referring to Malik’s own documents, Shaikh said that the minister received Sameer’s birth certificate two days ago in response to his RTI query. However, Malik had been making statements about the NCB officer being a Muslim and lying about his caste certificate even before receipt of copies of his birth certificate.

“He (Malik) should not continue to call me Dawood since it was corrected to Dyandev way back. Somehow for the last four days he kept quiet. Then he has started again,” said Shaikh adding: “Whether his birth certificate is right or mine, that has to be seen.”

Malik had sought permission to file additional documents after the court on November 12 reserved its order on Dnyandev’s application. While reserving the order, justice Jamdar had observed that there seems “interpolation” in the birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede.

The court had even said that Malik, as a public officer and an MLA, should have been more careful while uploading it on social media.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:09 PM IST