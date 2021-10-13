FPJ Legal: Bombay HC reserves order in HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhwan’s bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved order in bail plea of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhwan seeking his release on health grounds considering his advanced age and ailments. Wadhwan has been arrested for his alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering scam involving Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

During the earlier hearing, the prison authorities had informed the HC that the state-run JJ Hospital has the facility of dual chamber pacemaker implantation for Wadhwan’s treatment. According to the prison authorities, although the facility is not available at the KEM Hospital, which is run by the BMC, it is available at the JJ Hospital.

At present, Wadhwan is admitted at KEM Hospital. However, he can be taken to the JJ Hospital for medical examination to carry out further procedures, said prosecution.

The HC had earlier said that if the facility is not available at any government hospital then Wadhawan can opt for the procedure to be carried out at a private hospital of his choice and bear the expenses.

Last month, the prosecution had submitted a medical report by KEM Hospital which stated that Wadhwan suffers from chronic kidney disease and also has morbidity. The report further stated that his heart rate fluctuates, due to which he is advised to go for Dual Chamber Pacemaker implantation, which necessarily would involve Heart Angiography. However, the said Dual Chamber Pacemaker is not available at KEM Hospital currently, added the report.

Wadhwan’s counsel Aabad Ponda had submitted a report of a consultant cardiologist, who was permitted to visit Wadhwan as per earlier court order. The consultant cardiologist concurred with the opinion of the KEM Hospital advising permanent pacemaker implantation and added that it would be helpful for the patient's recovery if multidisciplinary team approach is practiced.

