FPJ Legal: Bombay HC dismisses Rashmi Shukla's plea seeking quashing of FIR in illegal phone tapping case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla's petition to quash FIR registered by Mumbai Police against her in the phone tapping and leaking of documents case.

Police has been asked to give her 7 days’ notice in case it plans to take coercive action against the IPS officer

Earlier last month, her counsel had alleged that NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad and Nawab Malik had released the confidential report prepared by the former intelligence chief in the corruption of police transfers and postings matter. He questioned as to why the state government was then not acting against its own ministers.

Stressing that the IPS officer never leaked her own report, her counsel Mahesh Jethmalani argued that Maharashtra Housing minister Jitendra Awhad had held a press conference and released the confidential report prepared by Shukla. “Even NCP leader Nawab Malik had released the report. Then why is the state government not prosecuting its own two ministers then,” asked Mahesh Jethmalani.

However, the Maharashtra government said that although Shukla has not been named as an accused in the alleged phone tapping and leak of sensitive documents case, there is material against her for the probe to be carried out.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:30 PM IST