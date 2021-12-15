e-Paper Get App

FPJ Legal: Aryan Khan need not attend NCB Mumbai office every Friday as Bombay HC allows his plea seeking modification of bail condition

Urvi Mahajani
Representative Image | PTI

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan need not attend NCB Mumbai office every Friday as the Bombay HC allow his plea seeking modification of his bail condition.

However, he will be required to attend the NCB Delhi office as and when summoned with 72 hour prior notice.

