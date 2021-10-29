FPJ Legal: Bombay HC dictates Aryan Khan's bail conditions; check details here

Celebrations are in order at Mannat as Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. While the bail was granted on Thursday evening, The HC on Friday dictated the conditions of his bail. The star kid and other accused have to pay a surety of Rs 1 lakh and more.

Aryan Khan will be able to walk out of the Arthur Road jail, where he is currently lodged under judicial custody as the court gave its operative order on the conditions imposed while granting bail. The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday evening.

The following are the conditions imposed by single-judge Justice Nitin Sambre.

- furnish personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one or more sureties in the like amount

- should not leave the country without permission from special judge for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS Act) at Greater Mumbai

- should not leave Greater Mumbai without informing the investigating officer (IO) and should give itinerary of travel to IO

;- should not indulge in similar activities

- should not try to establish communication with co-accused or any person involved in similar activities

- should not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the trial / proceedings before the special court

- should not attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence

- should surrender passport before special court;- should not make any statement to media about the case

- attend office of Narcotics Control Bureau every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence

- should attend court on all dates

- should join investigation as and when called upon to do so before NCB authorities'

- should not delay trial

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 04:18 PM IST