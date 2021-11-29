FPJ Legal: Bombay HC asks NIA to get Varavara Rao examined at Nanavati Hospital

The Bombay high court on Monday, extended till December 6, the time granted to poet Varavara Rao, accused in the Elgar-Parishad case, to surrender before the Taloja prison authorities.

A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and SV Kotwal extended Rao's time to surrender from December 2 to December 6 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to get Rao medically examined at the private Nanavati hospital in the, in compliance with HC's previous order.

"In spite of the order dated 18 November 2021, the respondents (NIA) have not got the Applicant (Rao) examined at the Nanavati Hospital. The learned Counsel for Respondent-NIA apologizes and states that the Applicant will be examined immediately and the report as specified in the order dated 18 November 2021 will be submitted to the Court," HC recorded in its order while extending Rao's time to surrender till December 6.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:31 PM IST