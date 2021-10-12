FPJ Legal: Be sensitive towards condition of orphanages and child care centres, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra govt

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court bench at Aurangabad last week ordered the Maharashtra government to be sensitive towards the conditions of Shishugrihas and Balgrihas - orphanages or child care centers. The HC has sought details of the conditions of such correctional homes across the state.



A bench of Justices Sanjay Gangapurwalla and Rajesh Laddha was hearing a suo motu PIL taken up in 2020 over the conditions of Shishugrihas and Balgrihas.



The judges had on an earlier hearing sought detailed data about the exact number of such orphanages across the state. The state had placed on record some relevant data, however, the judges were not impressed with the same.



"We had sought data and statistics of Balgruhas and various Shishugruhas in the State. By statistics we do not restrict it to the number of Shishugruhas and Balgruhas and the number of inmates," the bench said.

"It is also expected of the state counsel to place on record the conditions of these Shishugruhas and Balgruhas," the judges said, adding, "The Inspection reports of such Shishugruhas and Balgruhas are also expected to be placed on record."



"The State cannot consider the present matter as an adversarial litigation. The State, it’s officers are expected to be sensitive to the conditions in which the inmates in the Shishugruhas and Balgruhas are required to reside," the bench said.



The judges further said that the officers concerned should take the matter with all seriousness and place the information on record as sought.

"The information is not being provided diligently. If we find that the officers concerned are avoiding to place on record the information as sought, we would not hesitate to take action against those officers concerned," the judges warned.



The bench has in clear terms have said that if the officers won't place the relevant details on record that it will be constrained to take coercive steps against the officers concerned.



Matter would be next heard on October 27.



Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 08:16 PM IST