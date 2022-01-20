FPJ legal: Bandra court dismisses bail pleas of three Bulli Bai App case accused

A magistrate in Bandra has rejected the bail pleas of three youngsters arrested by the Cyber Police, Mumbai early this month in the Bulli Bai hate app case.

The three - Vishal Jha, 21, Shweta Singh, 19 and Mayank Rawat, 21 had taken the common ground while seeking bail that they are young and were not creators of the hate app.

Early this month, women of a particular community were ‘auctioned’ in the hate app Bulli Bai that was hosted on the Github platform. While Jha and Rawat are both engineering students, Singh - the woman accused in the case, is a college dropout. The police allege the youngsters operated several twitter and other social media accounts and shared the link of the app to promote it.

The police had opposed grant of bail to the trio and told the court in its response filed before it, that the three could be involved in Sulli Deals, a similar app that auctioned women of the same community last year. It had also argued that all the three are tech-savvy and could tamper with evidence if released on bail.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 04:09 PM IST