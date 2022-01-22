FPJ Legal: Attorney General gives consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Yati Narsinghanand for remarks against Supreme Court

Attorney General K K Venugopal on Friday granted consent to initiate contempt proceedings against 'Dharam Sansad' leader Yati Narsinghanand over his alleged remarks against the Constitution and the Supreme Court.

The Attorney General granted consent to activist Shachi Nelli to initiate contempt proceedings against Narsinghanand.

As per Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, the nod of the Attorney General or the Solicitor General is a condition precedent to set the criminal contempt proceedings in motion before the apex court.

In a reply to the letter Nelli wrote, seeking consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Narsinghanand, AG said the statement made by him is a "direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court" in the minds of the general public.

"I am in receipt of your request for initiation of proceedings for criminal contempt against Yati Narsinganand. I have gone through your letter and watched the video of the statements made by Yati Narsinganand which have been explained to me. I find that the statement made by Yati Narsinganand... is a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the general public. This would certainly amount to contempt of the Supreme Court of India," the AG said in the letter.

The letter further stated, "I accordingly grant consent to initiate proceedings for criminal contempt of the Supreme Court of India in terms of Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 read with Rule 3(a) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court of India, 1975."

Earlier, Nelli wrote a letter to AG saying that in an interview that went viral on Twitter on January 14, Yati Narsinghanand has made 'derogatory remarks'.

In the letter, Nelli claimed that Narsinghanand made a vile and clear attempt at interfering in the course of justice by means of abusive rhetoric and baseless attacks on the integrity of the Constitution and the courts.

"Any such attempt to harm the majesty of the institution and diminish the faith that citizens of India have in the Court can result in complete chaos and anarchy. This is perhaps the most vicious attack on the Supreme Court in its history. To permit these remarks to pass unaddressed will be to allow this attempt of lowering the authority of the apex court to succeed, if not wholly then in considerable measure," the letter stated.

According to the letter, "The Supreme Court of India is the first interpreter and the guardian of the Constitution of India. It is appalling to see the lack of faith and sheer contempt being expressed towards the fundamental frameworks of this country. The intent to undermine the Court and its capacity to dispense justice is evident."

Narsinghanad is in custody after his arrest by the Uttarakhand police over his anti-Muslim hate speeches at the Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad'.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:20 PM IST