FPJ Legal: As COVID-19 cases rise, Telangana High Court suspends physical hearings

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday said it is suspending physical hearing of cases.

"Considering the fact of spike in the cases of COVID-19 and other variants in the State of Telangana and also looking at the issues relating to health and safety of the Stake Holders, the High Court has decided to suspend the physical hearing of cases by the Hon'ble Division Benches and Single Benches in the High Court with immediate effect until further orders," the High Court said in a notification.

"However, the judges will have the discretion to hear the matters either physically or virtually," it further said.

The Registrar (Judicial-I) shall take instructions from the judges as to the mode of their sitting for notifying the same in advance.

During the course of physical hearing, advocates and parties-in person should adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing face masks, using sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing among other norms, the notification said.

In a big surge, Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,052 new Covid-19 and 10 new infections of Omicron. Greater Hyderabad alone reported 659 new Covid cases while neighbouring districts of Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy logged 116 and 109 cases, respectively.

Two persons also succumbed to the virus, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,033. According to the Director of Public Health, 240 people recovered from Covid. The recovery rate now stands at 98.70 per cent.

A total of 4,858 cases are under treatment or isolation. The health authorities tested 42,991 samples. Reports of 5,481 are awaited.

The 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Tuesday also saw the state adding 10 Omicron cases. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 94.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:02 AM IST