FPJ Legal: Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC after special court rejects bail plea in Mumbai cruise drug case; urgent hearing tomorrow morning

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court after special court rejected his bail plea in Mumbai cruise drug case earlier in the day.

Along with Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha has also moved the Bombay High Court.

The bail plea will be mentioned before Justice N Sambre tomorrow morning for an urgent hearing.

Earlier in the day, Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

When the matter was called out for order in the afternoon, special judge Patil said, "Rejected."

The trio was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs.

Aryan Khan and the others have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.

The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison.

Aryan Khan had in his bail plea said the NCB's contention that he was involved in conspiracy and illicit drug trafficking was absurd, and pointed out that there was no recovery of drugs made from him.

The NCB, however, opposed the bail plea and said Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs.

The agency was relying on WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan, which they claim point towards procurement of bulk quantities of drugs.

The NCB had argued that although there was no recovery from Aryan Khan, the recovery of six grams of Charas from his friend Arbaaz Merchant points to conscious possession by Aryan Khan.

So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:53 PM IST