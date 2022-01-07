FPJ Legal: Another witness declared hostile in 2008 Malegaon blast case

On Friday, another witness was declared hostile in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The witness was connected with the accused Pragya Singh Thakur, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP. As per his statement recorded by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, he was at the counter of Mahakaleshwar temple trust’s dharamshala in Ujjain and a ‘sadhvi’ had come to stay there on Oct 8, 2008. He had also mentioned that two persons had come to meet her during the time. The blast at Malegaon had taken place a few days earlier on Sep 29. On Friday, he told the court that many persons would come to stay at the ashram and no records were maintained. The witness is the 16th to be declared hostile of the 221 witnesses examined so far. The blast that took place in Malegaon town in Nashik in 2008, had killed six persons and injured over a 100 others.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:02 PM IST