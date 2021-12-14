e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Four more Omicron cases detected in Rajasthan, Delhi each; India's tally at 49India reports 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 03:09 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Actor Sonu Sood appears before Mumbai court in Karim Morani firing case

Bhavna Uchil
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood | PTI

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood | PTI

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday appeared before a court in Mumbai today as a witness in film producer Karim Morani firing case.

In 2014, Sonu Sood had received threats from underworld don Ravi Pujari. Sood soon filed a complaint and immediately sought the police protection. Ravi Pujari was targeting ‘Happy New Year' cast and crew ever since its producer Karim Morani turned down his wish to organize the SLAM concert for his close friend.

Ravi Pujari has as many as 49 cases registered against his name at various Mumbai police stations, and was extradited to India from Senegal in West Africa in February last year after being on the run for several years, and was lodged in a jail in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: HC frowns on Sonu Sood, Zeeshan Siddiqui for 'illegally' supplying Remdesivir to netizens FPJ Legal: HC frowns on Sonu Sood, Zeeshan Siddiqui for 'illegally' supplying Remdesivir to netizens
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 03:07 PM IST
Advertisement