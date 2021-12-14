FPJ Legal: Actor Sonu Sood appears before Mumbai court in Karim Morani firing case

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday appeared before a court in Mumbai today as a witness in film producer Karim Morani firing case.

In 2014, Sonu Sood had received threats from underworld don Ravi Pujari. Sood soon filed a complaint and immediately sought the police protection. Ravi Pujari was targeting ‘Happy New Year' cast and crew ever since its producer Karim Morani turned down his wish to organize the SLAM concert for his close friend.

Ravi Pujari has as many as 49 cases registered against his name at various Mumbai police stations, and was extradited to India from Senegal in West Africa in February last year after being on the run for several years, and was lodged in a jail in Bengaluru.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 03:07 PM IST