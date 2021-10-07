FPJ Legal: Aarchit Kumar, alleged drug supplier of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, remanded to NCB custody till October 9

Aarchit Kumar, alleged to have supplied drugs to Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant has been remanded to NCB's custody till October 9, Friday.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been produced in Killa court today after he was arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs case last week.

NCB has sought remand of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, and five others till October 11. Archit Kumar, alleged to have supplied drugs to Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, remanded to NCB custody till Oct 9.

The NCB has sought further custody as they are still conducting raids and anyone arrested in those raids would be needed to be confronted with the present accused. “We have arrested one Aarchit Kumar and one foreign national and WhatsApp chats of these accused clearly shows the nexus between them, so custody is needed,” according to NCB’s remand copy.

The raids produced a haul of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD, the anti-drugs bureau said. The drugs were found hidden in clothes, underwear and purses, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an unnamed official of the anti-drugs bureau.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:58 PM IST