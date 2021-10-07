‘Own everything you experience’: Hrithik Roshan comes out in support of Aryan Khan

Days after his former wife Sussanne Khan came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession of banned drugs and substance abuse, actor Hrithik Roshan penned down a heartfelt note for the star kid.

Sharing an image of Aryan on Instagram, Hrithik wrote:

“My dear Aryan,

Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough... Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they’re all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’re your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, it’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there.

Love you man.”

For the unversed, on October 2, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Several persons including Aryan Khan were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. The Mumbai court ordered Aryan Khan and others to be remanded in NCB's custody until October 7.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:40 PM IST