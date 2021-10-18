FPJ Legal: 11 years on, 70-year-old widow gets life term for killing man who assaulted her daughter

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A 70-year-old widow has been given life imprisonment by Bulandshahr additional sessions court, 11 years after she allegedly killed the man who allegedly tried to rape her daughter.

The court received the victim’s post-mortem reported wherein it was mentioned he had suffered ‘five grievous wounds’ above his neck. Judge Rajeshwar Shukla said that the woman "did not have to hit the deceased multiple times with an axe to stop the rape bid as even small force could have been deployed". The court also stated that it appeared that there was a conspiracy behind the victim’s murder.

“Praveen was hit five times near his neck which caused his immediate death. (If) Kasturi had to spot the rape bid, she didn’t have to hit the deceased so many times as even (a) small force… could have averted the incident. As the family took the body outside the house and shouted for help after Praveen died, it looks like a planned conspiracy,” the report quoted the court as saying.

The court concluded that the act was "honour killing" and a "planned murder". The order further stated that the accused, Kasturi Devi, was found guilty of killing Praveen Kumar, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident that took place on July 31, 2010.

Elaborating on the sequence of events, the court order mentioned that the woman, who was 59 at that time, had approached the Anupshahr police station in Bulandshahr and confessed to the murder.

"As per the information given to court by police, Kasturi went to the cops and told them that she had killed Praveen who reached her house at midnight and grabbed her 20-year-old daughter. On seeing her daughter being sexually assaulted, Kasturi picked an axe lying in the corner of the terrace and hit the deceased causing his death," the court order said.

In the trial that took 11 years to complete and in the intervening period, the woman's daughter got married and has children. The woman's son and her daughter, who were eyewitnesses in the matter, had maintained it was a rape bid and that their mother killed the deceased in anger.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:51 PM IST