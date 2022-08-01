e-Paper Get App

Former Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey moves Delhi court for bail

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on August 2 before special judge Sunena Sharma

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 08:48 AM IST
Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey | ANI

Mumbai: Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a case of alleged phone tapping of NSE employees, claiming that ED proceedings against him were the result of a political fallout.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on August 2 before special judge Sunena Sharma. In his petition, Pandey said he had investigated and prosecuted several high-profile and politically sensitive cases, and claimed that the present proceedings were "a political fallout of honest and sincere discharge of his duties as a senior police officer".

"The instant case is clearly motivated by political considerations and it is also evident from the fact that an offence that allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2017 is being investigated in 2022 i.e., 13 years after its purported commencement and five years after its purported closure; and that too within a week of the applicant emitting his office," he said.

The application also said that a huge delay was caused in the registration of the FIR, which raised serious doubts on the bona fides of the investigation.

"It appears that the applicant (Sanjay Pandey) is arraigned in the present case, for no fault of his own, and only to fulfil some political vendetta," it said.

The court has issued a notice to the ED on the application and sought its reply on August 2. Pandey was arrested by the investigating agency on July 19 in the case.

The ED arrested former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan on July 14.

