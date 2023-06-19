 Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Others Allowed to Withdraw Petition in Sexual Harassment Case by Bombay HC
In 2013, a woman sent an email to senior officials in the bank, raising concerns about the behavior of her reporting manager.

Monday, June 19, 2023
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar | File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted permission to former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, and four others to withdraw their petition seeking the quashing of a case registered against them regarding sexual harassment at the workplace.

In 2013, a woman sent an email to senior officials in the bank, raising concerns about the behavior of her reporting manager. She had been working at the bank's branch in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, since 2004.

2014 petition

Kochhar and the other individuals filed a petition in the HC in 2014, seeking the quashing of the case. They argued that the complainant's allegations were only partially accurate since her email did not mention any complaint against her reporting manager.

The criminal proceedings continued in the lower court.

On Monday, Kochhar's advocate informed the HC that the trial had proceeded solely against the reporting manager, and he was subsequently acquitted by the court.

Following the advocate's request, the HC allowed the withdrawal of the petition.

