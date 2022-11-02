e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalForgery case: SC stays court proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, others

Forgery case: SC stays court proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, others

Social activist Balwant Singh Khera had filed a complaint against Badal, Prakash Singh Badal and Daljit Singh Cheema in 2009, alleging that the SAD has two constitutions, one that it submitted to the Gurdwara Election Commission and the other to the Elections Commission

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal | PTI
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the proceedings before a trial court against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and others in a case pertaining to allegations that his party submitted a false undertaking to seek recognition from the Election Commission of India.

A bench of Justice S A Nazeer and V Ramasubramanian issued notice to the complainant on the petitions challenging the dismissal of quashing petitions against the criminal case.

Read Also
Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal accuses BJP of undermining regional outfits; saffron party hits back
article-image

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 27, 2021 had dismissed the plea filed by Badal and others against an order of additional chief judicial magistrate Hoshiarpur who had summoned them in the case.

Social activist Balwant Singh Khera had filed a complaint against Badal, Prakash Singh Badal and Daljit Singh Cheema in 2009, alleging that the SAD has two constitutions, one that it submitted to the Gurdwara Election Commission and the other to the Elections Commission of India (ECI) to seek recognition as a political party.

He had alleged that the SAD had given a false undertaking to the ECI that it had amended its constitution to incorporate principles of socialism and secularism, whereas it continued its activities as a ‘Panthic’ party and participated in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.

RECENT STORIES

Centre asks SC for more time on issue of giving Hindus minority tag in some states

Centre asks SC for more time on issue of giving Hindus minority tag in some states

Forgery case: SC stays court proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal,...

Forgery case: SC stays court proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal,...

SC directs Centre to explore how specially-abled people can enter the Civil Service

SC directs Centre to explore how specially-abled people can enter the Civil Service

Kerala HC Judge who made remarks on women's attire, disposed of cases after sending WhatsApp...

Kerala HC Judge who made remarks on women's attire, disposed of cases after sending WhatsApp...

Meghalaya HC: 'Sexual Assault' under POCSO Act can't be attributed where teenagers are involved in...

Meghalaya HC: 'Sexual Assault' under POCSO Act can't be attributed where teenagers are involved in...