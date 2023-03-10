Ex-CJI Ramana to be arbitrator in DMRC case | ANI Photo

The Delhi High Court has appointed former CJI NV Ramana as a sole arbitrator to adjudicate disputes between the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Arvind Tecno Globe JV, arising under the contract agreement of July 22, 2013.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh in an order passed on Monday, appointed Justice Ramana as an independent sole arbitrator for the redressal of dispute between the parties.

It noted that the dispute before the court was limited to the extent qua the appointment of an independent arbitrator to adjudicate the disagreements arising between the parties.

The petitioner, Arvind Techno Globe (JV) submitted that the DMRC was a joint venture between the Government of India and Delhi, which awarded it the work for part design and constructions. The agreed deadline for completion of work as May 19, 2015, but due to lapses of DMRC, the project was finished on October 30, 2018, in 27 months and the DMRC granted the performance certificate on February 25, 2020.

The company raised the claim of Rs20.64 crore on June 2, 2022 and since the dispute could not be amicably resolved, it was constrained to invoke the arbitration clause.