ED consents to Sachin Vaze’s plea to turn prosecution witness

The central agency’s move comes shortly after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also consented to him being made an approver or prosecution witness in the corruption case in which too Deshmukh is facing charges.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 08:25 AM IST
ED consents to Sachin Vaze's plea to turn prosecution witness

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a response before a special court on Thursday stating that it has ‘no objection’ to the court permitting dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze’s plea to be made a prosecution witness in its money laundering case against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and others.

The central agency’s move comes shortly after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also consented to him being made an approver or prosecution witness in the corruption case in which too Deshmukh is facing charges. In Vaze’s application made before the court seeking to be made an approver in the ED case, he had stated that he had made a similar application before the CBI court which the court allowed.

“The subject matter of the predicate offence investigated by the CBI and the present case is absolutely the same and the respondents herein (ED) are comprehensively relying upon my statements,” he had stated.

The former policeman had added that his statements had been recorded by the magistrate as per procedure and that the prosecution has mentioned in clear words that they are corroborated with other substantial evidence.

He had sought to be granted a tender of pardon and that he was willing to make true and complete disclosure of facts within his knowledge regarding the offence. In February this year, Vaze had written a letter to the ED from Taloja jail seeking to be made an approver.

He had said in the letter that he is willing to make voluntary and truthful disclosure of the facts known to him before a magistrate.

Legal

