Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case: Deceased doc’s mother opposes clean chit to docs accused of suicide abetment

The mother of Dr Payal Tadvi who died by suicide in May 2019, has opposed the discharge pleas filed by three doctors, her seniors at BYL Nair College who were accused of leading her to suicide by caste-based harassment.

The mother Abeda Tadvi, who is the complainant in the case, has said in her response filed before a special court that conducts matters under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, that the accused persons have deliberately filed the applications at the belated stage to delay the commencement of the trial against them.

She submitted in her response that some important witnesses who are studying in the college presently are from outside the city and would be proceeding to their native places after completion of the course. She said the prosecution would have difficulty securing their presence as witnesses.

The mother cited a report filed by the anti-ragging committee which had found that there was indeed harassment by these three seniors of her daughter. She also pointed out that the suicide note of her daughter that was collected as part of the probe is also sufficient to frame charges against the trio. The mother said the perusal of the suicide note shows that her daughter was continually harassed and tortured by the three who forced her to take the extreme step. She prayed that the court rejects their pleas for a discharge in the case.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:33 PM IST