Dhule court grants union minister Narayan Rane pre-arrest bail over 'slap Uddhav' remark

Union minister Narayan Rane was granted pre-arrestbail over his controversial remarks against Uddhav Thackeray in which he said he would slap the Maharashtra chief minister.

Dhule sessions court on Tuesday granted interim relief to the BJP leader for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at a press conference last August.

At least five FIRs were filed by Shiv Sainiks in Mahad, Pune city, Jalgaon, Thane city and Nashik city against Rane over his remarks.

This is a developing story

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 04:47 PM IST