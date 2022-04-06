Dheeraj Wadhawan refuses to undergo test at JJ Hospital

JJ hospital has submitted a report in the Bombay High Court saying that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited’s (DHFL) promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan has refused to undergo Nasal Endoscopy at the government-run hospital.

The hospital submitted a report pursuant to HC's order earlier week seeking to know his medical condition.

Recently, a special CBI court had directed that Wadhawan be shifted from a private hospital where he was admitted in December 2020 be shifted to JJ Hospital. Wadhawan has challenged this order before the HC stating the CBI court tried to override the orders of the PMLA court although both have the same standing.

CBI counsel Hiten Venegaonkar submitted the report of JJ Hospital which states that Wadhawan has refused to grant consent for the Nasal Endoscopy, they cannot go ahead with the same.

Amit Desai, Wadhawan's counsel, said that Jaz refused consent since he wants to undergo the treatment at a private hospital because of his various ailments.

CBI said he will still be taken to JJ Hospital on Thursday for a checkup.

The CBI, in its reply affidavit, has stated that there was no “illegality/irregularity” on the part of the CBI judge directing Wadhawan's transfer to JJ Hospital. The agency has said that Wadhwan should have informed the special CBI judge the orders of the special PMLA court.

CBI has prayed for a constitution of a Board of Doctors to comprehensively assess Wadhawan's medical condition and whether he requires further hospitalisation.

Justice PD Naik has reserved order in Wadhawan's plea.

