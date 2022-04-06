AAP’s Navi Mumbai unit suggests reforms in education system

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written to the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai suggesting reforms in the present education system in the city. The suggestions are based on real-life examples.

"Though Navi Mumbai is believed to be a 21st-century city, it lags behind in important civic amenities like education and healthcare," said the party and claimed that even poor parents are reluctant to send their children to municipal schools.

With the help of the information obtained from a few RTI applicants, Shyambhau Kadam, President of AAP Navi Mumbai, has emailed the Municipal Commissioner, pointing out the flaws in the education system, giving practical suggestions about reforms, with real-life examples.

According to RTI, there is a shortage of headmasters and teachers in municipal schools, lack of staff rooms, lack of science labs, inoperative expensive electronic devices like printers, scanners, digital boards, dish TV antennas, internet servers and many more.

“The Delhi government's crackdown on private schools in terms of state-managed school infrastructure and quality of education has led to an influx of citizens towards state schools. It is definitely not impossible for Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to get what Delhi gets,” said Kadam.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:49 AM IST