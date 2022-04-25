Bombay HC dismisses plea of MP Navneet Rana, husband MLA Ravi to quash FIR in Hanuman Chalisa row

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed petition by independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who had earlier moved the court seeking quashing of second FIR.

The High Court has, however, asked Maharashtra government to give 72 hours notice to MP Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana in case it proposes to initiate action against them in the second FIR which is registered for resisting arrest.



This is a breaking story

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:45 PM IST