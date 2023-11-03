Delhi: SC Asks Raghav Chadha To Tender Unconditional Apology To RS Chairman, Tells Dhankhar To Take 'Sympathetic' View Of Suspension Matter

AAP MP Raghav Chadha | Twitter

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked suspended AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha to tender an unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the select committee issue, and hoped that he would take a "sympathetic" view of the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to apprise it of the developments in the matter after the Diwali vacation that ends on November 19.

The CJI said the lawmaker will have to meet the Rajya Sabha chairman to tender an unconditional apology on the issue. The chairman, in turn, may take a sympathetic view of the entire matter and take further steps in this regard.

