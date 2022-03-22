Delhi riots case: Court dismisses bail plea of an accused Mohammad Saleem Khan; order on bail plea of Sharjeel Imam deferred for 26 March

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Mohammad Saleem Khan, an accused in Northeast Delhi riots case.

According to news agency ANI, the court also deferred the order on bail plea of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam for 26 March.

A week ago, the court had framed sedition and other charges against Sharjeel Imam for alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by him at Jamia area in Delhi in December 2019 and at Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh in January 2020 during anti-CAA protest. He has pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Yesterday, the court also had again deferred the pronouncement of order on bail plea of Umar Khalid till March 23 in the matter.

Delhi police had lodged the larger conspiracy case naming Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima including others.

Khalid was arrested on September 13 in the year 2020 under Sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Earlier, the Karkardooma court had reserved the order on March 3. The order was to be pronounced on March 14. It was deferred for non-filing of written arguments by the lawyer of Umar Khalid.

Meanwhile, the accused, one of the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest of December 2019, Sharjeel Imam was arrested 2020 by Delhi Police from Jahanabad, Bihar.

Imam was granted bail in connection with a case of allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech at Jamil Millia Islamia which allegedly led to violence outside the university in December 2019.

Delhi Police had mentioned in the charge sheet against Sharjeel, ''He is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of the community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation''.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:45 PM IST