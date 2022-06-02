Delhi High Court gets 3 new judges, working strength rises to 47

Delhi High Court | Government of India

New Delhi: Delhi High Courts Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi on Thursday administered the oath of office to Adv Anish Dayal as judge and Adv Amit Sharma as an additional judge. Apart from the two appointees, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also took charge as the Delhi HC judge following his transfer from Madhya Pradesh High Court.

His transfer was notified by the Centre on Wednesday.

The names of Advocates Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation as judges of the Delhi High Court in November 2021.

With the three new judges taking charge of their office, the working strength of the high court rose to 47, against the sanctioned strength of 60.

According to notifications issued by the Law Ministry on Wednesday, the Centre notified the appointment of eight new High Court judges and transfers of six judges.

The Centre has appointed advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal as an additional judge of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, four years after his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Seven judicial officers were elevated as judges of the Patna High Court.

Also, four additional judges of the Kerala High Court were also elevated as judges of the same high court.

Besides these appointments, the Ministry also notified transfers of six judges.