Delhi HC questions need to wear mask in car while driving alone

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned the city government on the order making it mandatory to wear a mask while a person is driving in a car alone, asking why it is still followed.

The court's query came when it was dealing with various issues relating to Covid-19.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked: "Why don't you withdraw it? It is absurd actually. You are sitting in your own car and you must wear the mask."

Counsel said that the situation was different when the DDMA issued this order and now the situation is improving, and the order should be revisited.

During the course of the hearing, the April 7, 2021 order, related to issuing challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private car alone, was raised.

On April 7, last year, the High Court had said it is mandatory to wear a mask in a vehicle during the pandemic, even if its driver is the only one in the vehicle.

A single judge bench of Justice Pratibha M. Singh said that if vehicles pass through public places, there is a possibility that they may come in contact with other people.

"It is mandatory for one or more persons on board to wear a mask or face covering during the pandemic," the court said.

Apart from this, the court had dismissed the petition challenging the imposition of fine by the Delhi government against those wearing masks while traveling alone in private vehicles, saying that it is necessary to wear a face mask whether a person has been vaccinated or not.

It termed the mask similar to "suraksha kavach" (protecive shield) to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It also said that "not only does it protect the person wearing the mask but it also protects others. Wearing a mask is a measure that has saved millions of lives".

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:19 AM IST