COVID-19: Maharashtra govt asks Bombay HC 2 more days for decision on use of local trains by unvaccinated people

The state government on Monday requested the Bombay High Court (HC) for two more days to decide on allowing unvaccinated people on local trains and at malls, theatres, etc. The HC has asked the state to make a statement within two days.

A bench of Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Dipankar Datta, and Justice Makarand Karnik was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the SOPs issued by the state last year in July and August which barred non-vaccinated citizens from riding on local trains.

In a hearing last week, the state had informed the bench that it will withdraw the SOPs and will review the current situation after which fresh SOPs will be issued. During the hearing on Monday, government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade informed the bench that the state authorities had a meeting last week.

“We need two more days to issue the SOPs as the government officers are busy handling the Ukraine crisis with regards to the return of students from that nation,” Kakade told the bench, adding, "All the relevant material and also the minutes of the meeting have been placed before the chief secretary for his signature.”

The bench adjourned the hearing till March 2, with Chief Justice Datta noting: “Your (government) chief secretary is retiring today (Monday). See to it that you don't take more time on this ground.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 09:25 AM IST