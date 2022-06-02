 
Court extends time for Indrani Mukerjea to furnish surety

The time ended on June 1

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 07:00 PM IST
Court extends time for Indrani Mukerjea to furnish surety | Photo: Viral Bhayani

A special CBI court has extended time by four weeks for Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case, to furnish surety.

She had sought the time extension of two months as she faced difficulty finding a surety.

As per bail conditions she was supposed to find two local persons willing to stand as surety for her within two weeks of getting bail. The time ended on June 1.

She was granted provisional cash bail of Rs. 2 lakh on May 19 in the meantime till she fulfils her furnishes sureties.

