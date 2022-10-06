Complain against makers of film Adipurush in Lucknow Court for defaming Hindu Gods | File Photo

Anger is brewing against Saif Ali Khan, Kirti Sainan starrer film Aadipurush in Uttar Pradesh. While Brahmin outfits in various districts of the state against it have lodged protests, a lawyer in Lucknow has approached the court demanding action against the actors and makers of the film.

Pramod Pandey, a Lucknow-based lawyer has filed a complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Thursday making Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas Raghav, Kriti Sainan, producer & director Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar a party. He has demanded that a criminal case under section 153 (3) of CrPC be lodged against the stars and filmmakers for wrongly portraying the characters of Hindu Gods, especially Hanuman and Ram. In the complaint, Pramod is said to have seen the trailer of the movie in his court chamber where Lord Hanuman has been shown in a leather outfit while Lord Ram has also been portrayed in a negative shade. He said that immediately after this, a complaint was lodged with the Police Commissioner of Lucknow but no action was taken. After this, he decided to approach the court for action.

Earlier a protest was lodged against the movie in Varanasi also where the leaders of the Brahmin community had demanded a ban on its screening. The Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Brijesh Pathak too had echoed their voice with them saying that this is unfortunate and that Hindu Gods should not be shown in a bad spirit.