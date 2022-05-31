Clicked selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends, says NCB’s controversial witness Kiran Gosavi | File Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s independent witness Kiran Gosavi who had landed in a soup after a selfie with Aryan Khan, clicked while the starkid was detained at the agency’s office, went viral, has said that he had clicked the selfie to show his friends.

Gosavi has said this in his statement that forms a part of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s chargesheet filed last week. He is now lodged in Yerwada jail, and had been arrested by the Pune police after the selfie went viral. He had been absconding in a 2018 cheating case. He was one of the agency’s independent witnesses during the search and seizure procedure in the Cordelia drugs bust. NCP minister Nawab Malik had alleged that the NCB was in collusion with BJP-linked persons - Gosavi and another panch witness Manish Bhanushali in conducting the raid. Both had accompanied the detained persons to the NCB office after the raid.

“I want to say that Aryan Khan was searched but no drugs were found from him. However, drug chats were found in his phone. I thought Aryan Khan being a celebrity and no drug was found from him, he was made to sit separately to avoid crowd gathering around him. I took a selfie with him to show it to my friends.” his statement, recorded in question and answer format, read.

Gosavi had also been seen holding Aryan’s hand and hurrying him into the agency’s office. To a question on his behaviour, he has said in his statement that on the night of the raid the agency caught many persons, but did not have vehicles to take them and so he had offered an Innova he requested from his friend. “When we reached the NCB office, lots of media was gathered…and NCB officers told us to run immediately to the 3rd floor where the NCB office was situated. Aryan Khan who was beside me was not aware of the NCB office, I held his hand to avoid the media and rushed towards the NCB office.”

Prabhakar Sail, another independent witness of the NCB, who died recently, had submitted an affidavit in court that he was compelled by Gosavi, his employer, to sign blank papers and that he had not witnessed any drug recovery. When asked regarding Sail’s allegations against him, Gosavi said in his statement that he was not sure why Sail was defaming him and that the allegations were wrong. He said he had heard that Sail was offered huge amounts of money and a flat in Mumbai and guessed that he was manipulated by some political leaders. The agency has said in its chargesheet that Sail has turned hostile.