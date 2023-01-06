Chief Justice Chandrachud brings his daughters to Supreme Court to explain his job | PTI File Photo

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Friday morning brought his daughters to the Supreme Court to explain what he exactly does there.

Taking the lawyers and judges in surprise, Chandrachud reached the court along with his two foster daughters-Mahi (16) and Priyanka (20) - and gave them a tour of the courtroom and his chamber.

He also showed them where the lawyers argue and his chamber. According to the NDTV report, he brought them to the court after his daughters expressed a desire to see the Supreme Court.

He was sworn in as Chief Justice of India after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was demitted from office.

Justice Chandrachud is known as a progressive and liberal judge of the country. He is also considered very sensitive to the fundamental rights of citizens and the most distinctive feature of Justice Chandrachud is known for his tough attitude towards the abusers.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court. Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.