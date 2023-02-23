Centre appoints 4 lawyers as additional Judges of Allahabad, Madras High Courts

PTI

The Centre on Thursday appointed four lawyers as the additional judges of Allahabad and Madras High Courts, three of them in Allahabad, for two years.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recently approved the proposal for the appointment of nine advocates as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

Out of the nine recommended names, the Centre has picked lawyers Prashant Kumar, Manjive Shukla and Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal as Additional Judges of the Allahabad HC.

Advocate Venkatachari Lakxhminarayanan has been appointed for the Madras HC after the Collegium approved the proposal for his elevation in its meeting held on January 17.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"As per relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates have been appointed as Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court and Madras High Court.

"I extend my best wishes to all of them," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Read Also 10 more Allahabad HC judges to be made permanent, says Collegium

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)