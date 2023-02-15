10 more Allahabad HC judges to be made permanent, says Collegium

PTI

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended 10 more judges of the Allahabad High Court be made permanent, Bar and Bench reports.

In its resolution published on the SC website, the Collegium said it found the 10 candidates suitable for being made permanent judges.

They are: Justice Chandra Kumar Rai, Justice Krishan Pahal, Justice Sameer Jain, Justice Ashutosh Srivastava, Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, Justice Brij Raj Singh, Justice Shree Prakash Singh, Justice Vikas Budhwar, Justice Om Prakash Tripathi, Justice Vikram D Chauhan.

The Allahabad HC Colleg­ium had in Nov 2022 recomm­ended the judges for appointment as permanent judges.

