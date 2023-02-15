e-Paper Get App
HomeLegal10 more Allahabad HC judges to be made permanent, says Collegium

10 more Allahabad HC judges to be made permanent, says Collegium

In its resolution published on the SC website, the Collegium said it found the 10 candidates suitable for being made permanent judges.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
PTI
Follow us on

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended 10 more judges of the Allahabad High Court be made permanent, Bar and Bench reports.

In its resolution published on the SC website, the Collegium said it found the 10 candidates suitable for being made permanent judges.

They are: Justice Chandra Kumar Rai, Justice Krishan Pahal, Justice Sameer Jain, Justice Ashutosh Srivastava, Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, Justice Brij Raj Singh, Justice Shree Prakash Singh, Justice Vikas Budhwar, Justice Om Prakash Tripathi, Justice Vikram D Chauhan.

The Allahabad HC Colleg­ium had in Nov 2022 recomm­ended the judges for appointment as permanent judges.

Read Also
Allahabad HC: Woman facilitating rape can be prosecuted for 'gang rape'
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

10 more Allahabad HC judges to be made permanent, says Collegium

10 more Allahabad HC judges to be made permanent, says Collegium

Mumbai: HC relief for former IT commissioner’s wife in alleged extortion case 

Mumbai: HC relief for former IT commissioner’s wife in alleged extortion case 

Mumbai: Membership dispute of co-op society can be challenged only before Co-Operative Court, says...

Mumbai: Membership dispute of co-op society can be challenged only before Co-Operative Court, says...

Two new judges sworn-in, Supreme Court at full strength

Two new judges sworn-in, Supreme Court at full strength

Mumbai court: Asking workers to ‘sit at home’ is an act of force

Mumbai court: Asking workers to ‘sit at home’ is an act of force