Central Govt Notifies Appointment Of 3 Additional Judges To Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central government on Wednesday notified the appointments of three judicial officers as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

The three judicial officers are Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak, and Neeraj Pradeep Dhote.

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Law & Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, announced their appointments through his social media post.

Names recommended by SC Collegium

‘‘In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, (ii) Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak, and (iii) Neeraj Pradeep Dhote, to be Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court for a period of two years, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,’’ the notification issued by the Centre read.

The names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in a resolution passed on October 10.

Their names had been first recommended by the Bombay High Court Collegium on June 27.

The SC Collegium, in its resolution, noted that two of the officers had previously been overlooked for appointment as judges of the High Court.

However, considering that the High Court Collegium and consultee-judges found them fit and suitable, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their appointment.

At present, the Bombay High Court functions with 66 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 94. On October 24, one of the senior judges, Sunil Shukre, is due to retire. After his retirement, the strength will go down to 65.