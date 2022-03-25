Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Birbhum violence

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into Birbhum violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The court directed an SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a progress report by April 7, the next date of hearing of the matter.

The bench said that the CBI probe was being ordered in the interest of justice.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed demanding an inquiry by a central agency. Presently, Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government is investigating the case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court took cognizance of the Birbhum incident where eight people were burnt to death following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Meanwhile, the Birbhum arson has also created a political stir in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has demanded an investigation into the incident by Central agencies.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident.

The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

Amid the row over the incident, Mamata Banerjee urged West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe".

Dhankhar in a Twitter post had said that horrifying violence and arson orgy at Rampurhat, Birbhum indicates the state is in grip of the violent culture and lawlessness.

"Violence at Rampurhat indicates an alarming situation in West Bengal. Law and order situation is nosediving in the state. Bengal is a laboratory of violation of human rights. I want to cooperate with the government, provided lawful procedure takes place," Dhankhar said.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:47 AM IST