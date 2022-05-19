Calcutta HC orders deployment of central forces outside SSC office

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered the deployment of central forces in front of the SSC office at Acharya Bhawan in Salt Lake. The room having documents will be sealed so that they are not destroyed.

Following the complaints of the petitioner to the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, he initially ordered the deployment of central forces outside the SSC building from the wee hours of Thursday till Thursday afternoon, but later the time of deployment of central forces increased till Friday.

It can be noted that CRPF is deployed inside and outside the SSC office.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Secretary who was seen entering the SSC building was denied entry.

According to sources, the CCTV footage of the building will be submitted in the court and also five designated people as said by Calcutta High Court can only enter the SSC building.

Former SSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar, who resigned from his post on Wednesday, had entered the building on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Subhro Chakraborty became the new chairman of SSC following Majumdar’s resignation.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 08:21 PM IST