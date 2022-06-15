Calcutta HC asks CBI to form SIT to probe teachers' recruitment scam | PTI

Kolkata: A day after Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay showed his ‘disappointment’ over the role of CBI, Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for conducting a probe into the teachers' recruitment scam.

According to the High Court sources, the court said that the SIT will only probe the irregularities in the recruitment scams.

“This will be a court monitored investigation. The next hearing is on Friday. The court had cleared that till the probe is on the officers in SIT cannot be transferred,” said the court sources.

The sources quoting Justice Gangopadhyay said that the Justice said that this probe should not be like the probe of Saradha ponzi scam.

On Tuesday, Justice Gangopadhyay had expressed his ‘disappointment’ over CBI’s role in the probe that they are conducting.

According to Gangopadhyay, he had given the first CBI probe order in November last year and then over the last few months he has given several CBI probe orders in the alleged untoward incidents in the state.

“I ordered the first CBI investigation in November 2021. Nothing happened. They have not been able to recover any material yet. I am very disappointed. Maybe SIT could have done a better job,” Gangopadhyay was heard stating.

It can be noted that TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee last month raised questions over the judiciary for giving central agencies probe in almost every matter.

TMC affiliated lawyers were also seen agitating inside Calcutta High Court premises urging to ‘boycott’ the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.