Bulli Bai hate app case: 3 accused get bail, relief denied to two

A magistrate court in Bandra on Tuesday granted bail to three youngsters accused in the Bulli Bai hate app case, in which Muslim women were ‘auctioned’ on the platform. The court denied bail to two other of their co-accused - Neeraj Bishnoi and Aumkareshwar Thakur.

Those who secured bail are Vishal Jha, 21, Mayank Rawat, 21 and Shweta Singh, 18. In January, the same court had denied bail to the trio.

Jha, an engineering student, through his advocate Shivam Deshmukh, had claimed bail on the grounds that earlier his bail application was rejected by the court since the probe was in progress and that he could hamper it as he has the technical knowledge, but now, his advocate told the court that the circumstances have changed as the probe is completed and the charge sheet is already filed by the police.

He had also pointed out that though the previous bail application was rejected as the offence is serious, his role was only as a follower of the app and that he had not created it. Advocate Deshmukh also argued that as mentioned in the charge sheet, the creator of the app is someone else. The court was further told that he is only a young boy of 21 years and needs counselling and not incarceration.

Rejecting their bail applications in January, the court had said in its detailed order that the larger interest of the society is at stake and that the record shows their active involvement in propagating the information relating to women in the app.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:53 PM IST