Advocate must maintain dignity and decorum of the court: HC

Mumbai: Reprimanding an advocate for an making allegations against the judge, the Bombay High Court has said that as an officer of the court, s/he is under obligation to maintain dignity and decorum of the court. Also, making allegations against a judge, not only undermines the public confidence in the judiciary but also interferes with the administration of justice.

“An advocate as an Officer of the Court is under an obligation to maintain the dignity and decorum of the Court. There is no room for arrogance and there is no license to intimidate the Court, make reckless accusations and allegations against a Judge and to pollute the very fountain of justice,” said Justice Anuja Prabhudessai.

The court further added: “It has to be borne in mind that casting scurrilous aspersions not only has inevitable effect of undermining the confidence of the public in the judiciary but also has the tendency to interfere with the administration of justice.”

The strong remarks were made after advocate Anjali Patil made allegations that “the court gave priority to certain matters and certain advocates and thus insinuated that the Court was not fair and was bias”.

Patil had mentioned a matter for urgent hearing. When the court queried about the urgency, Patil reportedly made allegations against the court.

Patil alleged that litigants did not get justice from the court and went on with the tirade in full presence of the litigants and lawyers without allowing the Court to proceed with the matter. She further said that she would lodge a complaint with the Chief Justice.

Noting that an advocate has every right to protect the interest of his/her client and the frustration on getting the matter adjourned is understandable, but that does not give them the right to overstep the limit and allege bias towards the judge.

“Ms. Anjali Patil, the advocate for the Applicant has grossly overstepped the limits of propriety when she made imputations of partiality and unfairness in open Court. The conduct was highly unprofessional and unbecoming of an advocate,” said justice Prabhudessai.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 04:52 PM IST