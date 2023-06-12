Bombay High Court Extends Interim Relief to Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case Against PM Modi | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday extended till August 2, 2023 the interim relief granted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from appearance before a local court in a defamation complaint pertaining to his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

Justice Sarang Kotwal adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by Gandhi challenging the summons issued to him by the local court in 2021 after the complainant's lawyer sought time.

The complainant, who claims to be a BJP worker, had alleged that Gandhi's remark in the context of the Rafale fighter jet deal amounted to defamation.

Earlier, Gandhi was directed by the local court to appear before it on November 2021 in a defamation complaint filed by Mahesh Shrishrimal. Gandhi challenged this before the HC.