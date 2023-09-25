Bombay HC To Hear Fresh Plea Challenging Renaming Of Aurangabad, Osmanabad Districts & Revenue Areas; Case Listed On Sept 29 | Representational Image

The Bombay High Court will hear a fresh petition on September 29 challenging the notification issued by the Maharashtra government, officially renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts to Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

On the night of September 15, the two districts and revenue areas were officially renamed.

The petition was brought before a division bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif S Doctor, which stated that it would hear the plea on Friday.

#BombayHighCourt to hear fresh petition challenging renaming of #Aurangabad, #Osmanabad districts, revenue areas on September 29. Earlier plea was withdrawn as #Maharashtra govt said it had not issued final notifications for their renaming. @fpjindia — Urvi Jappi-Mahajani (@UrviJM) September 25, 2023

On August 30, the high court disposed of a batch of petitions challenging the proposed renaming of the Aurangabad and Osmanabad revenue areas, including districts, sub-divisions, talukas, and villages.

The government had informed the HC at that time that the final notification for the renaming of the districts and revenue areas had not yet been issued, and objections invited from the public were still under consideration. Hence, a challenge to the proposed renaming of revenue areas at the present stage was premature.

The court, while disposing of the pleas, noted that the petitioners could challenge the final notification for renaming revenue areas once the state government issued it.

Meanwhile, the high court will hear the challenge to renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively, on October 4.

