 Bombay HC Resumes Virtual and Hybrid Hearings After Supreme Court's Stern Remarks
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalBombay HC Resumes Virtual and Hybrid Hearings After Supreme Court's Stern Remarks

Bombay HC Resumes Virtual and Hybrid Hearings After Supreme Court's Stern Remarks

The High Court issued a notice stating that from Tuesday, all its benches can be accessed virtually by stakeholders involved in the cases listed before the courts.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC Resumes Virtual and Hybrid Hearings After Supreme Court's Stern Remarks | File Photo

Mumbai: After stern remarks from the Supreme Court for discontinuing the video conferencing facility, the Bombay High Court announced on Monday that it would commence virtual and hybrid hearings of cases starting from Tuesday.

The High Court issued a notice stating that from Tuesday, all its benches can be accessed virtually by stakeholders involved in the cases listed before the courts. They can attend or participate in hearings virtually through the hybrid video conferencing facility.

Read Also
‘Mumbai University Senate Polls Stayed In Interest Of Justice’: Maha Govt To Bombay High Court
article-image

Pandemic driven virtual hearings

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the High Court started hearing matters online through video conferencing. However, this practice was discontinued, and only physical hearings were conducted when coronavirus cases dropped considerably, and lockdowns were lifted.

Only the bench led by Justice Gautam Patel continued hearings in the hybrid mode.

Upon specific requests from advocates appearing from outside Mumbai, some judges, especially the Chief Justice, permitted the concerned lawyers to appear virtually.

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, on October 6, stated that no high court in the country shall deny access to video conferencing or hearing through the hybrid mode to lawyers and litigants after two weeks. The Supreme Court also made it clear that technology is not a matter of choice for judges now.

Read Also
‘Naresh Goyal's Arrest As Per Law, Custody Needed As He Was Uncooperative, Evasive’: ED To...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MU To Bombay HC: 'Will Complete Scrutiny By October 25'

MU To Bombay HC: 'Will Complete Scrutiny By October 25'

Bombay HC Resumes Virtual and Hybrid Hearings After Supreme Court's Stern Remarks

Bombay HC Resumes Virtual and Hybrid Hearings After Supreme Court's Stern Remarks

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Acquits Kamduni Gangrape & Murder Convicts; Victim's Family, CID Likely To...

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Acquits Kamduni Gangrape & Murder Convicts; Victim's Family, CID Likely To...

Bombay HC To Naresh Goyal: 'Amend Or Withdraw Plea Else Order Will Be Passed'

Bombay HC To Naresh Goyal: 'Amend Or Withdraw Plea Else Order Will Be Passed'

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused In 2018 Nalasopara Arms Haul & Terror Plot Case

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused In 2018 Nalasopara Arms Haul & Terror Plot Case