Bombay HC likely to hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's plea of one-day bail to vote in Rajya Sabha polls tomorrow

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that it may hear tomorrow against the order of a special PMLA court rejecting ex-Maharashtra ministers, Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh plea for a day's bail to cast their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on Friday.

The high court refused to hear the matter today and is likely to hear matter tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, a special PMLA court in Mumbai rejected the pleas filed by Malik and Deshmukh seeking a day's bail to vote in the elections.

The lawyer of Deshmukh has requested a certified copy of the order as soon as possible so as to enable them to approach the High Court today.

Deshmukh and Malik, both NCP leaders are currently lodged in jail in connection with different money laundering cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

#UPDATE | Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh and minister Nawab Malik have challenged the Special Court's order in Bombay HC and sought permission to vote in tomorrow's Rajya Sabha Polls. HC refused urgent hearing today but is likely to hear tomorrow in the morning — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

Deshmukh was arrested on November 1, 2021, in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

ED had arrested Minorities Development Minister Malik on February 23 over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Rajya Sabha Polls in Maharashtra:

In the polls for six seats from Maharashtra, every vote is crucial for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which the NCP is a constituent.

After more than two decades, the state will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for the six seats.

The ruling Shiv Sena has fielded two candidates, its MVA allies NCP and Congress have nominated one candidate each, while the opposition BJP has put up three candidates.

(with agency inputs)