Bombay HC grants medical bail for drugs smuggling accused to undergo cancer treatment

The Bombay High Court has granted temporary medical bail to an accused facing illegal drug import charges to undergo cancer treatment at a private super speciality facility in south Mumbai.

Considering the case on humanitarian grounds, a vacation bench of Justices AK Menon and NR Borkar granted temporary bail to Gurjit Singh alias Vicky Anand, who was arrested on October 8, 2021, in connection with a seized heroin consignment. As per the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Singh was also involved in its import and is facing charges under the various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Singh, who hails from Delhi, has been granted temporary bail till June 8 on furnishing two sureties of Rs 15,000 each. He has been directed not to leave the city and submit his passport with the DRI.

Singh had sought medical bail stating that he suffers from abdominal lesions, which was confirmed by a medical report submitted by the JJ Group of Hospitals and Grant Medical College (GMC). As per the report dated May 10, Singh suffers from ‘primary right renal cell carcinoma with lung and brain metastasis’ and that he will require further management at an oncology super speciality facility. It further said that JJ Group of Hospitals and GMC are unable to treat him due to unavailability of such facilities.

On May 12, Singh was discharged from JJ Hospital and his radiotherapy commenced at Tata Hospital. He has been advised a continuous five-day cycle of radiotherapy.

Singh’s wife filed an affidavit stating that he wishes to be treated by Dr Shyam Shrivastava attached to Khubchandani Cancer Centre at Cooperage. She further said that they would be staying at their advocate’s residence in Byculla.

Advocate Sethna, the advocate for the DRI, filed an affidavit with a no-objection to Singh’s treatment. The HC, meanwhile, has asked the private hospital to submit a status report on June 6 with the line of treatment and future course of action.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:57 PM IST